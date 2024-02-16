Armenia and Luxembourg Foreign Ministers discuss regional security issues

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan on February 14 arrived on a working visit in Luxembourg. During his visit Ararat Mirzoyan met with Xavier Bettel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the foreign ministry said.

The parties noted with satisfaction the solid political dialogue between the two countries based on shared values and interests. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that establishing a diplomatic presence in Luxembourg, a resident office, reflects Armenia's commitment to promoting partnership with Luxembourg in all areas of mutual interest.

Thoughts were exchanged on the perspectives of cooperation between Armenia and Luxembourg on bilateral and multilateral platforms. In this context, reference was made to several issues related to the Armenian-EU partnership and the possibilities of using the existing mechanisms to the maximum to develop a new, ambitious agenda. Among other topics, the Armenian Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of starting a dialogue on the liberalization of Armenia- EU visas.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Luxembourg also discussed regional security issues. Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his colleague the developments of the recent days, referring to the incident of another provocation and use of force by the armed forces of Azerbaijan in the village of Nerkin Hand, Armenia’s Syunik region, as a result of which the Armenian side had four casualties. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized Armenia's efforts to have a stable South Caucasus, attempts to destabilize the situation, and the need to restrain them with the involvement of international partners. In this context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia highlighted the importance of the activities of the EU observation mission located on the international border with Azerbaijan.

Referring to the draft agreement on regulating relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the main principles of territorial integrity and inseparability of borders, in which clear and unambiguous bilateral commitment is imperative to ensure progress in the process.