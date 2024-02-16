France, Germany and Poland call for fair and sustainable peace in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. France, Germany and Poland have called for a fair and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and expressed support to the mediation efforts of the EU and U.S. to facilitate dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The foreign ministers of the three countries made the call in a statement issued after the meeting of the ‘Weimar Triangle’ on February 12th, 2024.

“We call for a fair and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and support the mediation efforts of the European Union and of the United States of America to facilitate dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We reiterate our support to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the states of the South Caucasus,” reads a part of the statement.