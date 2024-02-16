Armenian FM, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative discuss regional developments
15:56, 14 February 2024
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has held a meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina.
In a readout, the foreign ministry said Mirzoyan and Colomina discussed ‘the recent regional developments and attempts to destabilize the situation.’
‘Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia's vision for overcoming existing challenges, based on well-known principles. The efforts aimed at further enhancing the Armenia-NATO partnership were touched upon,’ the foreign ministry added.
