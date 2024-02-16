CSTO top general warns of ‘high likelihood’ of escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO sees a 'high likelihood' of escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, the Chief of the Joint Staff of CSTO, has said.

TASS quoted Serdyukov as saying that the CSTO has seen attempts by certain countries to strengthen their positions in the South Caucasus, gain access to the resources of the Caspian Sea and ensure direct access to Central Asia.” “The high likelihood of a conflict on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, among others, is being used for this. The signing of a peace treaty will be important to resolve the situation.”

The general accused the West of trying to influence the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process despite Armenia’s membership to CSTO.

“Despite Armenia’s membership to the organization, outside attempts to influence the post-conflict settlement format continue.”

The CSTO general’s comments came a day after Azeri troops shot and killed 4 Armenian soldiers in Syunik province in what Yerevan condemned as a provocation aimed at derailing the talks.