Colonel Artur Yeroyan appointed Deputy Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan has appointed Colonel Artur Yeroyan as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Yeroyan was previously the Head of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University.

The appointment was signed at the advice of Prime Minister Pashinyan.

 








