Armenia’s Gor Sahakyan to take the stage on Day 3 of European Weightlifting Championships

SOFIA, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The reigning European weightlifting champion (67kg) Gor Sahakyan will take the stage on February 14 at the 2024 European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia.

Sahakyan won gold at the 2023 European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan.

So far, the Armenian team’s medal count stands at 1 after Aleksandra Grigoryan won gold at the women’s championships in the 55kg category.