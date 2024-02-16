US Ambassador to Armenia conveys condolences to families of those killed near Nerkin Hand by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina Kvien, has expressed her condolences regarding the casualties caused by the shots fired by Azerbaijan towards the Armenian combat position located in the area of Nerkin Hand village of Syunik Province.

“We express our deep condolences to the families of those killed on the border in Syunik province, and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded,” reads the condolence message posted on the US Embassy’s Facebook page both in Armenian and English.

Starting at 5:30 a.m. on February 13, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire with small arms towards Armenian positions located in the sector of Nerkin Hand village in Syunik Province.

As a result, the Armenian side has four casualties and one wounded.