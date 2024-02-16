Armenia's Central Electoral Commission hosts UK parliamentary delegation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS.

The Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Armenia on Tuesday hosted the parliamentary delegation of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia John Gallagher, Director of the British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Rick Nimmo, International Project Manager at British Group Inter-Parliamentary Union Joe Perry, IFES Country Director for Armenia Jérôme Leyraud attended the meeting, Armenia's Central Electoral Commission said.

Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Chairman Vahagn Hovakimyan welcoming the guests, emphasized that the Armenian CEC has a rich experience of cooperation with the UK. He expressed his gratitude for the Supporting Safeguards of Democracy in Armenia (SSDA) project signed last year.

The guests also highlighted the importance of cooperation with the Armenian Central Election Commission, stressing that they appreciate the holding of free and transparent elections, such as those conducted by the Armenian Central Election Commission.