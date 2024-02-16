Armenian Foreign Minister meets with Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defense

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has met with MEP Nathalie Loiseau, the Chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defense.

“Armenia-EU Partnership agenda issues were discussed, where the EU legislative body has its unique role in advancing them. In this context, the prospects of deepening partnership and mutual efforts were discussed,” the foreign ministry said in a readout.

The sides comprehensively discussed regional issues in the South Caucasus. Armenia’s vision of overcoming the existing challenges, including with international support, was presented to MEP Loiseau. The importance of suppressing territorial aspirations against Armenia and the unconditional adherence to the territorial integrity and inviolability of borders was emphasized. The principled approach and documents adopted by the European Parliament, containing unambiguous assessments and messages, in difficult times for the people of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, were touched upon.

FM Mirzoyan thanked MEP Nathalie Loiseau for her significant contribution in advancing issues of key importance for Armenia and protection of humanitarian values and awarded her with the Medal of Gratitude of the Republic of Armenia.