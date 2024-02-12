Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   12 February 2024

Artur Atabekyan appointed as judge of the Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS.  Based on Part 3 of Article 166 of the Constitution, as well as the Resolution of the National Assembly of February 8, 2024 "On electing Artur Atabekyan as a candidate for judge of the Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation" NAD-84-A, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree on appointing Artur Atabekyan to serve as judge of the Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation, the Presidential Office said.








