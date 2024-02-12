Armen Yeganyan appointed Armenia's Ambassdor to Colombia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. At the proposal of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree on appointing Armen Yeganian concurrently as the Ambassador of Armenia to Colombia, the presidency said.
Yeganian is already serving as Ambassador of Armenia to Brazil.
His respective diplomatic residence will continue to be in Brasília , the capital of Brazil.
