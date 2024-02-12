Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   12 February 2024

Armen Yeganyan appointed Armenia's Ambassdor to Colombia

Armen Yeganyan appointed Armenia's Ambassdor to Colombia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. At the proposal of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree on appointing Armen Yeganian concurrently as the Ambassador of Armenia to Colombia, the presidency said.

Yeganian is already serving as Ambassador of Armenia to Brazil.

His respective diplomatic residence will continue to be in Brasília , the capital of Brazil.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]