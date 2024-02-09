Ukraine's Zelensky replaces top general Zalushnyi with Syrsky

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday has appointed commander of the ground forces Oleksandr Syrsky as the country's new army chief.



"Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said. "I appointed Colonel-General Syrsky as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."