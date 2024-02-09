Ambassador Harutyunyan discusses issues of bilateral interest with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Thursday met with the Russia Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin.

During the meeting, issues related to the permission for citizens of the Republic of Armenia to drive vehicles with Armenian driving licenses while conducting business activities in the territory of the Russian Federation were discussed.

The interlocutors also exchanged ideas on other topics of mutual interest on the agenda.