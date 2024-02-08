Prime Minister Pashinyan hails ‘hero’ taxpayers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described taxpaying citizens as ‘the number one heroes’ of the Republic of Armenia.

In a statement released Thursday, PM Pashinyan said that a total of 2 trillion 222 billion drams in taxes and duties was paid to the state budget in 2023, which is 92% more compared to 2017.

He said that schools and roads are being built, the teachers, members of the military, diplomats receive salary, seniors receive pensions, hundreds of thousands of people receive free healthcare, historical monuments are restored, and defense acquisitions are made all thanks to the taxes paid by working, taxpaying citizens.

“I bow before the working, taxpaying citizen. Many, sometimes even they themselves, don’t notice their heroism. But the government does. I personally do,” Pashinyan said.