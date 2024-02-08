Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   8 February 2024

For first time, Armenia elected Board Member of European Network of National Human Rights Institutions

For first time, Armenia elected Board Member of European Network of National Human Rights Institutions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. For the first time, Armenia has been included in the governance board of the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) with Ombudsperson Anahit Manasyan’s election as ENNHRI Member of the Board, ENNHRI said in a statement. 

Louise Holck of the Danish Institute for Human Rights has been elected ENNHRI Chair.

The Board is made up of six elected A-status NHRIs. Led by the Chair, it drives the strategic priorities and is responsible for the network’s management and administration. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]