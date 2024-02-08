For first time, Armenia elected Board Member of European Network of National Human Rights Institutions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. For the first time, Armenia has been included in the governance board of the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) with Ombudsperson Anahit Manasyan’s election as ENNHRI Member of the Board, ENNHRI said in a statement.

Louise Holck of the Danish Institute for Human Rights has been elected ENNHRI Chair.

The Board is made up of six elected A-status NHRIs. Led by the Chair, it drives the strategic priorities and is responsible for the network’s management and administration.