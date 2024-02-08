Yerevan City Councillor Zaruhi Postanjyan survives ouster vote

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. A Civil Contract-led motion to oust Yerevan City Councillor Zaruhi Postanjyan representing the Mother Armenia faction was just one vote short to pass on Wednesday.

32 councillors voted in favor and 2 against ousting the city legislator. The motion required at least 33 votes to pass.

The Civil Contract faction sought to remove Postanjyan from office citing “unexcused absences” from sessions and votes.

Earlier on Wednesday, National Progress faction councillor Hayk Marutyan and Mother Armenia faction councillors Sona Aghekyan and Narine Hayrapetyan lost their seats in similar motions filed by Civil Contract. A similar motion seeking to oust Mother Armenia faction councillor Gevorg Stepanyan failed to pass.