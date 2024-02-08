Kremlin confirms Tucker Carlson has interviewed Putin
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US journalist Tucker Carlson on Tuesday for an interview, RT reported citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The American journalist had announced the imminent release of the footage hours earlier.
The Russian official declined to say when exactly the public will be able to see the interview.
