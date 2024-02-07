Armenia, Hungary sign memorandum of cooperation in culture, education and science

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. As part of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan to Hungary, a memorandum on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture, education and science has been signed.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, the memorandum was signed by the Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan and Hungarian State Secretary for Innovation and Higher Education Balázs Hankó.

According to the source, Hungarian President Katalin Novák also attended the memorandum signing ceremony.

According to the memorandum, the parties will cooperate within the framework of programs financed by the international organizations (UNESCO, OECD, Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC)) and the European Union to promote cultural, educational and research cooperation between Armenia and Hungary.

This includes implementing joint cultural, educational and research programs through the creation of new platforms for exchanging experiences.