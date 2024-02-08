Hungarian president hails ‘historic’ restoration of ties with Armenia, hopes for intensification of relations

BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Hungarian President Katalin Novák expressed hope Tuesday at a joint press conference with her Armenian counterpart Vahagn Khachaturyan in Budapest that the two countries will be able to intensify their relations and achieve a tangible result of cooperation.

“The last time an Armenian president visited [Hungary] was in 2009, while this is the first presidential visit after the change of the political system,” the Hungarian president said. “I hope that we will be able to change this trend and intensify our relations and have more official visits between our countries. There is readiness on our side and I hope that on your side as well.”

Novák described the restoration of Armenia-Hungary relations as ‘historic’.

“We need to understand the content of our diplomatic relations in order to be able to resolve all misunderstandings of the past,” the Hungarian president said, citing two recently signed memoranda as a testament to the willingness of the two countries to cooperate.

Diplomatic relations between Armenia and Hungary were severed in 2012 by then-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan after Hungary extradited Ramil Safarov, the convicted murderer of an Armenian officer, to Azerbaijan. Armenian military officer Lt. Gurgen Margaryan was murdered by Azerbaijani military officer Ramil Safarov during a February 2004 training course organized by NATO in Hungary.

Gurgen Margaryan was asleep in his room when Safarov attacked him with an axe.

During the trial in Hungary, Safarov admitted in court to having killed Margaryan because of his hatred towards Armenia and Armenians. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Hungarian court. However, in 2012 Hungary extradited him to Azerbaijan upon Baku’s request. He was released upon arrival, glorified on the state-level and pardoned by President Aliyev. On the same day, then-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan severed diplomatic relations with Hungary.

10 years later, in 2022, Armenia and Hungary agreed to restore diplomatic relations.