Culture ministry opens repository of national dishes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has launched a special Repository of Dishes in the official Repository of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Armenia to preserve the national dishes of the country.

Approximately 250 elements of Armenian and Yazidi national dishes have been collected from across the country. Governmental and non-governmental organizations, restaurant businesses and private citizens participated in compiling the inventory, the ministry said in a statement.

The repository, which includes the recipes of the dishes, is available here.