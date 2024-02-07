ICRC visits Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representatives visited Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan in the end of January and in the beginning of February this year, ICRC Armenia representative Zara Amatuni told Armenpress.

She said that ICRC visited the captives who are acknowledged by Azerbaijan.

'These are regular visits which are agreed upon with the authorities of the given country,' she said.

The ICRC personnel reviewed the detention conditions and health of the captives and enabled them to contact their families.

A top law enforcement official in Armenia earlier said that 55 Armenians are currently held captive in Azerbaijan but Baku has so far acknowledged only 23 of them.