Yerevan Mayor vows to support victims of suburbs blast

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan has vowed to support the families affected in the February 5 explosion in the city’s Erebuni district.

In a statement released on social media, Mayor Avinyan expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the blast.

“I express deep condolences to the families of the victims and I wish speedy recovery to those injured,” he said. “I hope that the investigation will give answers to all questions. I assure you that the city, within its powers, will stand by these families.”

Two houses collapsed in an explosion at 34 Nor Aresh Street in Erebuni district on Monday morning. As of 17:00, rescuers pulled from the rubble two bodies and two survivors. The two survivors are hospitalized.

A criminal investigation is underway.