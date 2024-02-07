2 rescued from rubble after Yerevan suburbs blast

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Rescue teams have pulled two people alive from the rubble of two houses which collapsed after an explosion in Yerevan’s Erebuni district, Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson Narek Sargsyan told reporters. The rescued victims are a man and a woman.

Sargsyan said authorities haven’t yet determined the cause of the explosion.

Multiple search and rescue personnel are working at the scene.

The blast happened Monday morning at 34 Nor Aresh Street in Yerevan.

One of the 2 victims is in serious condition.