Azerbaijani media reports arrest of Czech national on Armenia border
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A citizen of the Czech Republic who attempted to cross from Armenia to Azerbaijan has been detained, APA reports.
He was detained by Azerbaijani servicemen while attempting to cross from Armenia to Azerbaijan.
Investigation is underway regarding the fact.
