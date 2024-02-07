Armenia records 6.4% decrease in tumor disease mortality over 4 years, says National Oncology Center Director

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS.

Mortality from tumor diseases in Armenia decreased by 6.4 percent in the last 4 years. Narek Manukyan, the Director of the National Oncology Center, shared this information in his speech at the fourth Armenian Oncology Congress held in Jermuk.

"In the last 4 years, mortality from tumor diseases in Armenia decreased by 6.4 percent. However, I want us to understand that we have achieved such success as a result of the daily hard work of three important links, both separately and together, " said the director of the center.

According to Manukyan, the first factor contributing to the progress is the continuous training of oncologists. The director of the center also emphasized the role of the government, particularly the Ministry of Health.

“Since 2019, surgery and radiation treatment of malignant tumors have been carried out within the framework of the state order, and drug treatment is provided based on the principle of co-payment. Patients, knowing that the treatment is free, have started to consult oncologists more frequently when needed. In the past, a significant number of patients did not seek treatment after being diagnosed due to the lack of funds. Now, the number of such cases has sharply decreased,” he said.

According to him, such results have been influenced by the additional large sums of money provided by the state.

Director of the National Oncology Center noted that such results had been influenced by the additional large sums of money provided by the state.

Manukyan identified the third contributing factor as the increased attention of medical institutions to oncology.