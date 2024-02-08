Prime Minister attends opening ceremony of Eighty Eight Hotel & Spa hotel complex in Tsaghkadzor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening of the rebranded and renovated Eighty Eight Hotel & Spa hotel complex. "Project Inter-Invest" LLC acquired the former "Golden Palace" Tsaghkadzor hotel complex and rebranded it, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister toured the hotel complex and familiarized himself with the completed works, created conditions and offered services.

The reconstructed hotel has 126 rooms of different categories. A restaurant, a bar, a gym with a swimming pool and other services operate inside the seven-story building. The hotel has a direct access to the snow slide, through which guests can slide to reach the cable car.

In addition to recreation, various corporate events can also be organized in the hotel.