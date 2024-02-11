Russia ready to assist Armenia during EEU presidency, says Prime Minister Mishustin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Russia has said that it shares Armenia’s priorities as President in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and is ready to support the country in implementing them.

Armenia holds the EEU presidency for 2024.

“Good luck to our Armenian colleagues,” Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the EEU meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “We’ve closely studied the priorities for further development of integration proposed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. They mostly match with Russia’s position. We are ready to provide full support for their implementation,” TASS quoted Mishustin as saying.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan chaired the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Almaty on February 2.