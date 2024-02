Prime Minister Pashinyan arrives in Kazakhstan for EEU meeting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Kazakhstan, his office said.

Pashinyan will chair the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, a prime ministerial meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), on February 2 in Almaty.

He was met by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at the session’s venue.

Armenia holds the EEU presidency for 2024.