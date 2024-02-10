UATE holds 23rd congress

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) has held its 23rd annual congress, during which the strategy for the next three years was adopted.

Furthermore, Alexander Yesayan was re-elected as UATE President and Sargis Karapetyan was appointed as UATE Director.

Photos by Hayk Badalyan

In his remarks, Yesayan said that new achievements will be recorded which will contribute to Armenia’s technological progress.

He said that 32 new members have joined the UATE, bringing the number of members to 132.

Armenia will host the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in 2024.

Vice Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan also attended the event.

He said that efforts must be joined to clarify the strategic vision of the future.

“This year we plan to have a clarification of the strategic priorities, and I’d like to call on the associations and companies to unite and accurately present our priorities at this stage both in Armenia and to the international community,” he said.

The new Minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan highlighted the sector’s significance for the country. “I am sure that the high technology sector can become an important factor for the sustainability and development of Armenia’s economy, as well as increasing the country’s competitiveness in international markets and ensuring advanced defensive systems,” he said.

He praised the UATE as one of the most important partners of the High-Tech Industry Ministry.

UATE Director Sargis Karapetyan also announced that they are currently working with all stakeholders on a bill regulating the high-tech sector.