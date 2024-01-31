Russia believes Armenia should consider its long-term interests in the rapprochement with NATO

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS.

Russia believes that Armenia should be guided by long-term interests in the rapprochement with NATO.

The spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova said when asked to comment on the words by NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina, who in an interview with Armenpress mentioned that Armenia has decided to politically and practically activate cooperation with NATO.

“Someone seeking rapprochement, should understand how dangerous it is and what consequences it will lead to. We have already seen what the rapprochement with NATO has led to for many countries: involvement in conflicts, loss of sovereignty and independence, submission to the will of a foreigner in all senses of the word and in all spheres, and most importantly, the lack of opportunity to realize one's own national interests,’’ said Zakharova.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that each country, including Armenia, should analyze its national interests, open the map, and see "in which region and between which neighbors" they are. Zakharova emphasized that sovereign countries can make their own decisions about whom they want to get closer to, but it should be taken into account whether this implies a break in relations with regional countries and neighbors.

"It is necessary to study all this and understand what is Armenia's national interest, what is beneficial, what brings short-term benefit, what—medium-term and what brings long-term benefit, and proceed from that, not from promises," said Zakharova.

According to Zakharova, "the West makes promises to everyone," but these promises "never come true."