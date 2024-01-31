USAID provides $1,000,000 in additional assistance to forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $1,000,000 in additional assistance to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

19,300 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh will receive humanitarian assistance through the USAID-funded Protection, Inclusion, and Empowerment activity implemented by Democracy International.

Since the end of September 2023, the USAID provided over $9,2 million in humanitarian assistance for those affected by the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.