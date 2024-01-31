Speaker Simonyan, Czechia Chamber of Deputies President discuss Azerbaijan normalization

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan has met with visiting President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting on Wednesday, Simonyan said they discussed the processes taking place in the South Caucasus.

“We also discussed the development of relations between our countries, the trade turnover, as well as cooperation in various international platforms. At a one-on-one meeting with Ms. Adamova we discussed regional issues and the normalization with our neighbor Azerbaijan. As you know, our guest will then travel to our neighboring country from here. We had discussions about that too. I’d like to once again say that I am happy to welcome my colleague here,” Simonyan said.