YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a consultation was held, during which the master plan of the Academic City was presented.



The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Trustees of the "Academic City" Foundation, Tobias Keyl, Deputy Director of the gmp International GmbH Architects and Engineers company, which is developing the master plan of the Academic City, and heads of concerned departments, the PM's Office said in a readout.

Tobias Keyl presented details about the design and research works of the "Academic City" project, discussions with stakeholders and noted that as a result, the vision of the "Academic City" was reaffirmed. He noted that the main concept will be ready by the second half of this year and emphasized that related processes can already be launched.

The participants of the meeting discussed in detail issues related to engineering infrastructure, road network, landscape. Recommendations and observations related to the topic were presented.

Based on the result of the discussion, the Prime Minister gave specific instructions to the officials regarding the creation of the infrastructure of the "Academic City" and a number of other issues.