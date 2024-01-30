PM Nikol Pashinyan meets with visiting IPU Secretary-General

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with the visiting Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong.

During the meeting Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to the cooperation with the IPU and described it as a good platform for the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue with partners from various countries, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

PM Pashinyan welcomed the organization of the upcoming IPU Young Parliamentarians Global Forum in Yerevan this September.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the IPU Secretary-General also discussed South Caucasus security and stability. In this context, the Prime Minister spoke about the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and the opportunities for unblocking regional infrastructures, emphasizing Armenia’s key approaches and principles on this matter. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.