“Turkey can play a more constructive role,” – Armenia’s response to Hulusi Akar’s statement on Azerbaijan normalization

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan has responded to Turkish lawmaker, ex-Defense Minister Hulusi Akar’s statement regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process.

Akar, the Chairman of the Turkish Parliamentary Committee on Defense, recently said that “Armenia should accept the hand of peace extended by Azerbaijan, otherwise it will suffer serious damages just like in the 2020 war."

In an interview with First Channel News, Kostanyan was asked to comment on Akar’s statement and said that Turkey can play a more constructive role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process.

Kostanyan added that the implementation of the agreement on opening the land border for citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders as part of the Armenian-Turkish normalization talks will have a positive impact on both the Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization processes.

Deputy FM Kostanyan said that Armenia is waiting for a reaction from Ankara regarding the implementation of the agreement. “As you know, all infrastructures in the Armenian side are ready,” Kostanyan said.