Rex Kalamian named assistant coach for Milwaukee Bucks
YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian men’s national basketball team head coach Rex Kalamian has been appointed as assistant coach for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, the Basketball Federation of Armenia said in a statement.
Kalamian will maintain his position in Armenia.
On February 22, Armenia will play against Austria in the first-round qualifiers for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
