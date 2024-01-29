Nikol Pashinyan, David Yang discuss the prospects for the development of artificial intelligence

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday met with David Yang, a physicist and the founder of the ABBYY company, who also serves as the president of Newo.ai, a company operating in the field of artificial intelligence, the PM's Office said.



The discussion centered around global acquisitions and the future development prospects within the high-tech sector, with a specific focus on artificial intelligence.

According to the source, the meeting involved the exchange of ideas about the implementation of artificial intelligence programs in the country, exploring opportunities for training specialists in the digital field, and assessing the existing potential within the high-tech industry.