Prime Minister Pashinyan sends birthday greetings to composer Tigran Mansurian

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated renowned composer, People’s Artist of Armenia, Tigran Mansurian on his 85th birthday.

In a letter to Mansurian, the Prime Minister praised the “master” for his “creative heights” and noted that his personal image commands respect and love.

"Dear master, I heartily congratulate you on your 85th birthday,” Pashinyan said in a letter to the composer published by his office. “Your life and biography, which started with emigration, was crowned with the achievement of creative heights, and continued with the activity of an intellectual of an independent state, is an amazing and instructive example of human victory and unwavering responsibility against fate, which deserves being demonstrated. Your personal image is a unique example of modesty and politeness that commands respect. Why are you so much beloved in the Republic of Armenia? Because in your music people see and recognize themselves, their emotions and feelings, pains and joys, disappointments and dreams. Armenians consider your music as their own, they also consider you as theirs, and this is the highest possible appreciation of a creator, intellectual, citizen. For me, your stories about your childhood years in Artik are unforgettable. In the near future, we plan to reconstruct Artik's cultural center bearing your name, implement a comprehensive program there, so that to form and develop an educational and cultural environment worthy of your name. Dear master, I am glad that today you continue to create with all your vigor. Congratulating you again, I wish health and endless creative joy to you.”