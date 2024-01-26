PM Pashinyan congratulates India’s Modi on Republic Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the occasion of Republic Day.

The letter, published by the Prime Minister’s Office, reads as follows:

"I send warm congratulations to you and the friendly people of India on the occasion of the Republic Day of India.

“Republic Day is a significant occasion for the nations and states that have fought for independence to reaffirm the commitment of the people and the state to the principles of justice, sovereignty, equality and fraternity established by the Constitution.

“The Constitution of the Republic of India not only embodies the historical and political culture of India, but is also the best example of harmoniously combining the provisions of the nation's political and philosophical thought in the supreme law.

“It is no coincidence that the ideas of the Constitution and Constitutionalism played a major role in the core of the centuries-old Armenian-Indian friendship, taking into account that the Armenian people’s first Constitution was drafted in India. Today we can already proudly record that our friendly ties formed throughout centuries and the common past of our peoples are entering the practical stage of new achievements in bilateral and multilateral relations.

“Congratulating you again on the occasion of the Republic Day, I wish you and the friendly people of India peace and prosperity."