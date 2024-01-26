Armenian PM to visit Georgia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Georgia to meet his counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, his office announced Friday.
Pashinyan’s office said that the session of the Armenia-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation will take place in Tbilisi on January 26.
