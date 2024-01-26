List of top Armenian corporations by taxes out now

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The top 1000 corporate taxpayers in Armenia paid a total of over 1,7 trillion drams in taxes in 2023, according to the State Revenue Committee.

The figure includes 1 trillion 308 billion 983 million drams to the tax authority and 401 billion 594 million drams to the customs authority.

The top 5 corporate taxpayers are the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine, Grand Tobacco, Gazprom Armenia, Mobile Center Art and Pretty Way.