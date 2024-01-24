Conference on preservation of NK cultural and religious heritage to be held in European Parliament

BRUSSELS, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. A conference will take place in the European Parliament on the preservation of Nagorno-Karabakh’s cultural and religious heritage.

The Conference on Protecting Armenian cultural and religious heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh will be held at the initiative of MEP Miriam Lexmann.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the event, Lexmann warned that the Armenian heritage in NK is being destroyed and Azerbaijan’s actions are left unpunished. “…yes, today the EU needs gas, for which it signed an agreement with Azerbaijan, but we don’t have the right to question or ignore the EU value system,” she said.

Pierre d’Argent, professor at the University of Louvain and a guest professor at the University of Leiden, Counsel for Armenia before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in his remarks said that the Azerbaijani government is distorting the reality by denying the existence of the Armenian cultural heritage.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Belgium and Permanent Representative to the EU Tigran Balayan said that the Azeri authorities began the campaign of destroying Armenian cultural heritage back in 2005, when thousands of cross-stones were destroyed in Nakhijevan. “We’ve reached this point because nothing was done to prevent it,” he said.

The conference will take place on January 24.