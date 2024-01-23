Foreign Minister advocates seeking new allies for the solutions of security issues

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia should try to find new allies to address its security issues, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Tuesday during the press conference, emphasizing that every sane and rational state should always make efforts to find new allies and supporters.

"It has become particularly evident and imperative for us after the 2020 war and the subsequent events. We came up against a situation where our allied mechanisms did not meet our expectations," said the FM.

"Amid the created the situation it is natural for Armenia to find new allies in the direction of solving its security concerns," Mirzoyan said, denying the information about the signing of documents related to other security systems.

In that context, the FM also recalled the deployment of the EU observation mission in Armenia, which has increased the security level at the border, as well as the statements of the partners regarding the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and the inviolability of the borders.