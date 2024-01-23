Armenia has undertaken no obligations regarding the creation of any corridor, claims FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. During the press conference on Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan referred to the expediency of canceling the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.

"Armenia has always fulfilled its obligations, unlike Azerbaijan and Russia, and the evidence of non-fulfillment is more than clear and tangible, first of all, regarding Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor,” Mirzoyan said.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenia has not undertaken any obligations regarding "the corridor."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the Republic of Armenia is not only ready, but also interested in achieving the unblocking of the transport and economic infrastructure of the region.