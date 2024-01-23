Armenia considers NATO standards in new military uniform

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian authorities consider introducing new, NATO-standard uniforms in the military.

In comments for Sputnik Armenia, the Ministry of Defense said it has studied ‘uniforms of NATO member countries, including the USA, France, Greece and the Czech Republic’ for the initiative.

“In the selection procedure for the new uniforms, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia is guided by studies carried out through the exchange of international experience and in accordance with NATO standards. Samples of the uniforms of NATO member countries, including the US, France, Greece and the Czech Republic have been studied,” the Ministry of Defense told Sputnik Armenia in written comments.

Furthermore, the Armenian Ministry of Defense also seeks to ban the sale of standard-issue military uniforms.