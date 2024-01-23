U.S. reiterates support to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, readiness to host talks

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS: The United States is interested in ‘getting across the finish line’ and ‘has the same appetite’ for hosting Armenian-Azeri talks in Washington, a State Department spokesperson has said.

“This is something that the United States and that the Secretary is interested in and this is something that we’re going to work very hard to get across the finish line in close coordination with Armenia and Azerbaijan and the others who are working on this issue, including [Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations] Coordinator [Louis] Bono,” State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

Patel declined to give updates on possible Armenian-Azeri foreign ministerial talks in Washington.

In early December 2023 the U.S. invited Yerevan and Baku to hold talks in Washington. Armenia accepted the offer but the meeting has yet to take place.