Armenian Defense Minister visits Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation to Kazakhstan on an official visit.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said Papikyan’s trip is taking place at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart.








