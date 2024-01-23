Armenian Defense Minister visits Kazakhstan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation to Kazakhstan on an official visit.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said Papikyan’s trip is taking place at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart.
