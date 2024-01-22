EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The EU Foreign Affairs Council, chaired by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will discuss Armenia and Azerbaijan, among other issues, at its January 22 meeting in Brussels, the Council of the European Union said in a press release.

“The Foreign Affairs Council will discuss current affairs, during which ministers will be able to exchange views on recent events and on fast-moving developments in external relations. The High Representative will touch on Azerbaijan and Armenia in light of recent developments. He will touch on the need to enhance efforts on the normalisation process and on the ongoing work on strengthening EU-Armenia relations.

“After Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh on 19-20 September 2023, the European Council on 26-27 October 2023 underlined its continued support for advancing a sustainable and lasting peace between the two countries, and expressed its support for the Brussels normalisation process. At the November 2023 Foreign Affairs Council, ministers agreed on stepping up EU support to Armenia by strengthening the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) and exploring options to provide non-lethal support to Armenia under the European Peace Facility as well as for a visa liberalisation dialogue. In December 2023, EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs held an informal exchange of views with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and discussed how to strengthen EUArmenia relations, EU support to Armenia and the prospects for Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization,” reads the press release.