The 1991 border should be formally documented- Pashinyan on the delimitation process

YEREVAN, JAN UARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan isn’t about creating a border, but the border that existed in 1991 or between the republics of the Soviet Union should be restated in a documentary form as an administrative border.



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of his Civil Contract party on Saturday, presenting details of the peace process.



"Is there an idea about the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia? Yes, there is an answer to this question. On October 6, 2022, an agreement was reached in Prague where Armenia and Azerbaijan recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.



The Alma-Ata Declaration signifies the dissolution of the Soviet Union and those republics of the Union that signed the Alma-Ata Declaration state that their administrative borders would become state borders. We accept this principle.



In fact, a quadripartite statement was adopted in Prague, which Azerbaijan also accepted. We emphasize, and this is evident, that the delimitation process should not establish new borders. The border that existed between the republics of the USSR in 1991, functioning as an administrative border, should be documented on the ground," said the Prime Minister.



According to the Prime Minister, the ongoing bilateral working process between Armenia and Azerbaijan should yield tangible results. Both countries should not only declare their unconditional recognition of each other's territorial integrity but also formalize this reality in the peace treaty - de jure.



"Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have internationally recognized territories. The internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Armenia is the territory of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic,’’ said PM Pashinyan.