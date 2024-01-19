Azerbaijan refuses to resume the negotiations in the existing frameworks, says Foreign Minister Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, in response to a question from a journalist of Croatia's public television about efforts aimed at establishing peace, stated that Armenia is engaged in negotiations with Azerbaijan in good faith.

''As I said, Armenia is engaged in negotiations with Azerbaijan in good faith and we are more than interested in establishing lasting peace in our region.

We believe that this will be beneficial not only for the people of Armenia, but for the countries in the region.

However, we see that our constructiveness sometimes does not meet the same constructive approach in the behaviour of our neighbours.

We have been engaged in negotiations by facilitation of the European Union, among other facilitators, and nowadays we see that Azerbaijan, unfortunately, refuses to resume the negotiations in the existing frameworks.

However, we are interested in continuing our negotiations. As I said, we attach importance not so much to the issue of who facilitates the negotiations, but to the principles, according to which the negotiations should continue.

And in this context I would like to emphasize again that those are territorial integrity, recognition of legitimate borders, inviolability of borders, respect for each other’s sovereignty.

These are the principles, according to which, I believe, peace should be agreed. When it comes to participation of Croatia or the European Union in general, I would like to express our appreciation that the EU and Croatia has shown in ensuring security in our region along the borderline.

I’ve already mentioned the EU’s Monitoring mission, but also I would like to express appreciation that Croatia and other EU countries showed in the context of meeting the urgent needs of the refugees who had to flee Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of military operation several months ago in September 2023,’’ the Foreign Minister said.